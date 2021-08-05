Captain Carroll F. “Pat” Moffatt 1946 – 2021 PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Captain Carroll F. “Pat” Moffatt, 75, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Georgetown, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Pembroke Pines. Captain Pat, as he was referred to, was born in Bath on March 7, 1946, the son of Rev. Frederick P. and Elizabeth Deering Moffatt. He grew up in Bath and Georgetown, attending Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1965. By graduation from high school, he had enlisted in the U. S. Navy and was stationed on board the USS BOSTON (CAG-1) during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he continued on his career of commercial fishing from Maine to Key West. In 1995, he obtained his Captain’s License, which he used to captain several types of ships in the Gulf of Mexico, until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of Solar Star Lodge 14, AF&AM, the Elks Lodge, and was the Fleet Captain of the Bay Point Yacht Club. Captain Pat is survived by his wife, Lisa, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Georgetown; two daughters, Carolyn Carter of Bedford, N.H. and Jean Moffatt of Bath; two stepsons, Paul Kennedy and his wife Carrie of Methuen, Mass. and Ryan Kennedy and his wife Carolyn of Salem, N.H.; his sister and brother-in-law, Anne Davis and Larry Laprise of Lewiston, and his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Cheryl Gomes of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; four grandchildren, Brittany Moffatt, Sara Maxcy, and Olivia and Bennett Kennedy; two great-granddaughters; two nephews, Patrick Davis and his wife Tonya of Fleming Island, Fla. and Erik Gomes and his wife Hollie of Lake Asbury, Fla.; and special nieces and nephews, Scott, Liz, Kylie, Johnny, and Meghan. At his request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for family and friends on and around Bay Point.

