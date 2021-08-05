WINDHAM – Paul Frederick Rainey, 74, of Windham died July 30, 2021 at a Portland hospital. He was born in Portland to Thomas and Millicent (Estabrook) Rainey.

Paul loved watching NASCAR racing, bird watching and telling stories from his past. He enjoyed pulling pranks on friends and family. His passion was going on cruises on his motorcycle, listening to music and spending time with family.

He entered the Air Force in January 1967 and was honorably discharged in March 1968. Paul retired from Portland Water District in 2004.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter Rainey.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Patricia (Rice) Rainey; son, Nathan Rainey, daughter, Bree Rainey and Joseph Woods; granddaughter, Deanna Rainey, grandson, Avery Woods Rainey, granddaughter, Stella Woods Rainey; many nieces, nephews; great-nephews, and great-great nieces.

Visiting hours will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. To express condolences and to participate in Paul’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

