PORTLAND – Donna Auld, age 78, passed on Saturday August 1, 2021 after a long battle with COPD. Donna was born on April 12, 1943 to Flora Smith and Anthony Caristi. She attended South Portland schools and lived in South Portland for many years. She was a loving mother and wife who raised seven children. Family was her #1 priority.

Donna married Benjamin Springer at age 16, with whom she had three children, Cathy, Tim, and Michelle. The small family moved to various places with the military including, Louisiana, Texas, California, and Germany. Donna was later married to Robert Auld with whom she had three children, Lee, Lynne, and Bobby. Donna became a 2nd Mom to Steven Auld whom she loved as one of her own.Donna enjoyed the simple things in life such as sitting on the deck watching the birds and deer. She spent years making ceramics and macrame items. Donna was creative! Christmas and Thanksgiving were always a big deal and Donna made sure that these times were extra special for her family. She also loved Halloween because it is, “the one day where all children receive EQUALLY and can enjoy equally”.

Despite her many health struggles, including two separate cancer battles, Donna always courageously persevered. Donna is survived by her children and their partners, Cathryn Oliver, Timothy Springer and his partner Theresa Mallory, Steven Auld, Michelle Williams and her husband Vincent, Lynne Mulkern and her husband Mickey, Lee Mainit and her husband Arnold, Robert Auld and his wife Luisa. Grandchildren include Justin Mainit, Taleisha Hale, Corey Mainit, Casey Colby, Jacob Oliver, Michael Mulkern, Olivia Auld, Sofia Oliver, Amy Williams and Adam Williams; great-grandchildren Anastasia, Cash, Justus, Avigail, Ryan and Ava. She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. She is also survived by her siblings, Keith Erickson, Beverly Erickson, Julie Erickson, and Paul Erickson. Donna had too many friends to number. She leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins who adored her.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

