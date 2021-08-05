Healthy Aging Festival

Lincoln Continental will entertain at Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the City of Westbrook sponsor the series that continues Thursdays until Sept. 2.

Delta Knights Band will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the summer concert series at Riverbank Park on Main Street. The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion and Westbrook Lions will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages. Concerts in the park are Tuesdays through Aug. 31.

The Strangely Possibles will entertain when the Saccarappa Summer Concert series continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10. TSP is a Portland-based band playing a fresh blend of funky, psychedelic rock-folk fused with West African percussion and an ethereal cello that allows for travel to new musical places. Concerts at Conant Homestead will be held through Oct. 20.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Aug. 4, 1971, that Melody Ann Harmon, daughter of Mrs. Peter Harmon of Dale Avenue, celebrated her third birthday July 27.

Free food, backpacks

The Locker Project has free food available each week through Sept. 1 at two locations in Westbrook. Food will be distributed from 3-4 p.m. every Thursday in the First Baptist Church parking lot at 713-715 Main St. In the case of rain, it will move inside First Baptist at 733 Main St.

American Legion Post 197 will distribute 100 school backpacks filled with supplies from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, when free food is available outside the Frenchtown Community Policing Center at 192 Brown St. There will be backpacks for all ages.

In case of rain, the event will be at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

