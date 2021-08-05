Old Orchard Beach residents considering run for Town Council or RSU 23 School Board can pull nomination papers now; they must be returned to the Town Clerk’ office by 4 p.m. Sept. 3. Shawn Patrick Ouelette/Portland Press Herald Photo

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Those considering running for Town Council or the RSU 23 School Board in Old Orchard Beach can take out nomination papers now —they became available July 26; the documents must be returned to Town Clerk Kim McLaughlin’s office at the Town Hall by 4 p.m. Sept. 3.

In the offing are two, two-year Town Council positions, currently held by V. Louise Reid and Jay Kelley.

RSU 23 School Board seats are three-year terms; the two expiring this year are currently held by David Boudreau and Michelle Violette.

Town Council and RSU 23 School Board candidates run at-large in Old Orchard Beach, with the top vote-getters being elected.

McLaughlin said those in the running must collect at least 25 and no more than 100 signatures of registered Old Orchard Beach voters by the deadline to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

