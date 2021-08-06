To some people the bridge is known simply as the green bridge while others call it the Frank Woods Bridge. If the only thing Mr. Woods did was to convince the builders to move the bridge out of the mill, then he definitely deserves the honor of having his name on the bridge. I have seen pictures of previous bridges that provided this crossing. This was a great improvement. There will always be some controversy about cost or design. I kind of wonder if people back then were upset that the old Iron bridge was being replaced with this new wider taller green structure that was being moved from the original placement. The new green bridge may have been an improvement welcomed by all.

The green bridge was probably state of the art when bridges were built in 1932. Rivets were a common assembly method since welding methods and welding materials were still being developed. I wonder whether repairing a riveted bridge would be difficult. Are present day contractors tooled up to replace rivets when the repairs are visible? My research shows that high strength bolts and welding are replacing rivets. To bring this structure up to the loads it should support will we end up with a mongrel structure composed of a mixture of new and old assembly methods? I have confidence that those who are charged with the job of keeping this crossing safe are up to the challenge. Would keeping the present structure both classic and safe be a financial burden?

Although I can go either way, I am thinking it is about time we had a new bridge. This is simply a crossing connecting two communities. This needs to be friendly to all forms of traffic; automobile, trucks, bikes, and foot. Removing the upper super structure from the sightline would add greatly to the view of the river and structures on both sides of the river. This could be a much more people friendly structure.

Robert Stevens,

Harpswell

