South Portland Class of 1948, noon, Saturday, at DiMillo’s on the Water, 25 Long Wharf, Portland, featuring a luncheon, ordering from menu. Register by Tuesday by calling Richard Ingalls at 838-3547.

Portland High School Class of 1960 luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations are due by Aug. 26, by calling Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or emailing [email protected] or Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or [email protected]

Stephens High Class of 1952, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Sam’s Italian Shop, 486 Prospect Ave., Rumford. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

Westbrook High School Class of 1960 luncheon, noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations due Sept. 1 by calling Priscilla Hebert at 854-5373 or emailing [email protected]

