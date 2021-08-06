FRIDAY
Spaghetti dinner, including meatballs with sauce, bread, punch and a variety of desserts. 5 to 7 p.m. Lisbon Falls Masonic Hall, Route 196, Lisbon Falls. $8 adults, $4 ages 5-10, younger children free; $20 family bucket take-out option available. Contact: Mike Leckbee, 837-1935 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Ancient Oak Lodge No. 155, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

SUNDAY
Chicken barbecue dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m., North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. Contact 787-2661 or [email protected]

filed under:
meals

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles