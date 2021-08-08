CORONA, Calif. – Brett W. Garrett, 59, of Corona, Calif., and formerly of Kennebunkport, Maine, San Jose, Calif. and Nashville, Tenn., succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Brett was born Aug. 13, 1961, to Bruce and Bonnie (Perry) Garrett. Brett attended Consolidated School in Kennebunkport, where he enjoyed participating in plays under the direction of Keith McClelland. He then attended Kennebunk High School, where he enjoyed playing piano and singing as a member of the choir and graduated with honors. He furthered his Christian education at San Jose Bible College.

During his life he endured many health challenges. At 8-years-of-age he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma brain tumor, undergoing years of chemotherapy and weeks of radiation. In 2012 he suffered a debilitating stroke, then in 2013 tumors of the brain stem led to cancer of the tongue. With a drastic diagnosis, not knowing whether he would be able to speak or eat, Brett accepted the challenge so that he would be able to be with his girls. After several surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, his faith prevailed and Brett was able to speak and communicate with everyone!

Before Brett’s illness he was an avid photographer and spent many hours at Disneyland photographing the park and its beauty. He was invited to attend many media events, and during this time he met with many Disney executives and celebrities. He loved Disney, music and old movies, his knowledge of both was extensive; He could give details that would astound you! Brett was “Big Daddy” on his Vision Fantastic website, submitting hundreds of Disneyland photos with commentaries on each one.

Brett was a Christian who loved God, and was baptized at the age of 12. It was his faith that brought him through the hard times. During his younger years Brett was very involved with the church – he played the piano and was a member of their youth group. With his strong faith he used his talents as a musician at San Jose Bible College, often traveling with the choir and performing at churches on the West Coast. He also participated in mission trips to Mexico and Rio De Janeiro. He was blessed by his experiences.

Brett worked at the Berean Christian Book Store. He was the manager of the Music department and Promotional Events. While in their employ, Brett was blessed by meeting many well-known Christian musicians. While in Nashville he was employed by Merrimack Insurance, which later became Assurian, in their IT department. After moving back to California, Brett worked in the mortgage departments of Washington Mutual and Federal Credit. The highlights of Brett’s career were his IT positions for a Ford Mustang After Market parts store and Corona Mop and Broom. At these positions he designed web sites and photographed their catalogs. Brett also remotely designed the Web Site for Lighthouse Events.

His personality was shining and his smile infectious. He never let hurtful comments get him down. He made friends wherever he lived or worked. Brett had a great sense of humor and an amazing recall of details. He lived every day filled with curiosity, acceptance and love for his family and friends. Brett will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by: his aunts, Dr. Linda Perry, Kathy Brewer Perry, and Charlene Garrett Doucette; his uncles, David Hartley Perry, Benjamin Garrett, Raymond Bergeron.

He is survived by: his parents, Bruce and Bonnie (Perry) Garrett; his wife, Julie (Seavey) Garrett; his daughters, Abigail and Perri Garrett; his brother, Bradley W. Garrett; his brother-in-law, Jack Sass; his uncles, Ronnie Perry and Peter Garrett; and his aunts, Sandra Perry and Sharon Bergeron. Brett was also adored by his many cousins, especially Holly Nichols and Heather Mann, who were so supportive and kind during the eight years of his hospitalization.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 14, 2021, at the Kennebunk Baptist Church, 77 Main St., Kennebunk, at 12 p.m. Immediately following the service there will be refreshments and a time for remembrance at the Masonic Lodge, 1 North St., Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Brett’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, ME 04043.

If desired donations may be made in Brett’s memory to an educational fund for his children

Garrett Education fund

c/o Kennebunk Baptist Church

PO Box 396

Kennebunk, ME 04043

