TUCSON, Ariz. – Russell K. Charest, 74. It is with great sadness we announce Russell Charest died suddenly at his home, July 18, 2021, from natural causes.

He was born in Portland, son of Alfred and Ida Blanche Charest. He was a graduate of South Portland High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from San Diego State University, San Diego, Calif.

In retirement, he was a regular volunteer at his church and helped serve meals to the homeless daily. Russell stated in his last will and testament that he wanted his family to know that he loved them all.

Russell is survived by his brothers, Richard Charest of Tucson, Ariz., Alfred Charest of Biddeford, Bernard Charest of Fullerton, Calif., Gerald Charest of Windham, and his sister, Margaret Skillings of Glendale, Ariz., as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, William Charest, formerly of San Diego, Calif.

Arrangements were through Martinez Funeral Chapels, 2580 6th St., Tucson, Ariz.

