SANFORD – Rose Lida Tuttle, 93, a lifelong resident of Sanford, died peacefully at the Pinnacle Health and Rehab Nursing Home in Sanford, (formerly Greenwood Nursing Home) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Rose was born in Portland on Aug. 26, 1927, one of 19 children to Martin and Eveleen (England) Tuttle.

Rose spent her early school years in Limington and Limerick. As the eldest daughter, she took care of her younger siblings while her parents worked to support the family. Later in life, Rose took care of her mother, Eveleen.

In 1943, the Tuttle family moved to Sanford. At the age of 16, Rose went to work at Jagger Mills in Springvale. Rose became the Treasurer of the Textile Workers Union of America (TWUA). After 50 years of employment, Rose retired from Jagger Mills in 1993. In her retirement life, Rose enjoyed many hobbies including bowling, knitting and arts and crafts. Though never married, Aunt Rosie was a loved and cherished by 40 nieces and nephews, 88 grand nieces and nephews, and many great-grand nieces and nephews.

Rose is predeceased by her parents and 14 brothers and one sister. Rose is survived by two sisters, Betty May Bernier of Sanford and Helena Ann and her husband, Donald Campbell of Wells and one brother, Richard Foss Tuttle and his wife, Cecile of Sanford.

The family would like to thank Pinnacle Health and Rehab as well as Wentworth Homecare Hospice of Somersworth, N.H., for the outstanding care provided to Rose over the last few years of her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 21, at 11 a.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Rose will be laid to rest in the Tuttle Family Plot at Limington Village Cemetery, off Pine Hill Road in Limington.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter, Street, Sanford.

