PORTLAND – Mattie Louise Stewart, 98, of Portland passed away on Thursday August 5, 2021 at Seaside Healthcare after a brief illness.

She was born in West Point, Mississippi on November 26, 1922 the daughter of John and Karry Williams Taylor. She moved to St. Louis, Mo., as a young girl where she attended school. The family moved to Beacon, N.Y., where they resided for several years until they moved to Portland in 1943.

Mattie was employed as a CNA at the former Portland City Hospital now the Barron Center for several years, and then was employed at Seaside Healthcare until her retirement. She was a member of the Stevens Avenue Congregational Church, and the Women’s Association at the church, and a member of Green Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Mattie enjoyed spending time with her family especially during the holidays when she would cook her favorite dishes.

She was predeceased by her husband Allen Stewart, sons; Willie Stewart, Sr., Richard “Dickie” Stewart, Jr. Otis Smith, and daughter, Maxine Brandon.

She leaves a son, Robert E. “Bubba” Stewart of Portland, three daughters, Aileen Price of Portland, Mattie “Cookie” Tillett of Concord, N.C., Janice Brown of Las Vegas, and Gloria Jolivet of Chandler, Ariz. Also survived by 36 Grandchildren, 57 Great-Grandchildren, and 17 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 9AM to 11AM on Friday August 13, 2021 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford St with a Celebration of Life to be held at the funeral home at 11AM. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth. THE FAMILY REQUEST THAT EVERYONE ATTENDING PLEASE WEAR A FACEMASK. The service will be available on live stream at Jones, Rich & Barnes Facebook page. To send a tribute in memory of Mattie please visit Jonesrichandbarnes.com.

If so desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice

Guest Book