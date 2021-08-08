There’s no shortage of bad news these days when it comes to the pandemic. When it looked like we were at the brink of putting COVID behind us, it’s back, and it will cast a shadow on the fall, when cooler weather and holidays lead people to gather indoors.

We will have to be cautious, but we should not lose sight of the good news for people in Maine.

In just a few weeks, schools across the state will welcome students back to full- time sessions: in some cases, for the first time since March 2020.

That we can do this safely is testament to Maine’s relatively low rate of infections and high rate of vaccination. Full-time school will be a huge benefit for children, who have been isolated from friends and asked to learn through hastily designed remote classes.

It will also be a bonus for parents, who have had to juggle work schedules to care for children who could not go to school. And it will also provide relief for employers, many of whom are struggling to find workers.

But not everyone is applauding this development, because some districts, including Portland and South Portland, will start the year requiring students and staff to wear masks when they are indoors.

It is a mistake to be less than positive about the full reopening of schools just because of the precautions that come along with it. In-person school will work only if schools don’t turn into COVID hot spots. To experience the benefits of a full-time school year, Mainers will still need to be cautious for a little while longer.

Maine is in a position to safely reopen its schools because we have a relatively high rate of vaccination, but that isn’t enough on its own. There have been much-publicized breakthrough cases involving infections of vaccinated people. However, it’s important to recognize that the real cause of the nationwide COVID spike is transmission among people who have not been vaccinated: They make up not only most of the new cases, but also almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths.

All the approved COVID vaccines are highly effective, but they work only for people who have been vaccinated. The vaccine is not approved for children who are less than 12 years old, making them susceptible to catching and spreading the virus.

Until a vaccine is approved for children, and more teenagers and adults get their shots, it makes sense to be as safe as possible.

That means even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors when they could be in contact with people who are not vaccinated. That describes every school in Maine

The good news is that we learned during the pre-vaccine school experience is that wearing face coverings works. There were isolated cases of COVID among students and staff in Maine schools last year, but no major school-based outbreaks. That shows that classes can be held safely this year.

There is so much troubling news about the virus it’s easy to be discouraged. But Mainers should not lose sight of the good news.

Safely opening schools for five-day-a-week, in-person education is very good news, even if students and staff will have to cover their mouths and noses when they are indoors. The pandemic is not over, but a return to full-time schooling is a milestone we should celebrate.

