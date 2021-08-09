Fort Gorges in Portland Harbor will be closed to the public Tuesday, Aug. 17, so staff from the city and representatives from Friends of Fort Gorges can conduct a digital scan of the property.

The 3-D modeling of the Civil War era fort will “document current structural conditions within the fort,” according to the city. Areas of particular focus include the fort’s exterior walls, 20 of the south-facing gun casemates, the sallyport and the walls around the parade ground.
For more information about the closure or the digital scan, email [email protected] or call 808-5400.

