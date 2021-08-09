Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 8/11 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 8/11 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Wed. 8/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee City Hall/Zoom
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
