Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 8/12 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Mon. 8/16 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Tues. 8/17 6 p.m. School Committee Rec Center
Wed. 8/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Tues. 8/17 6 p.m. Town Council and Planning Board Workshop Town Hall
Tues. 8/17 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting Town Hall
Wed. 8/18 5 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 8/18 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 8/17 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 8/12 7:30 a.m. Hunter Road Fields Committee Town Hall
Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall
Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall
Mon. 8/16 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 8/17 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 8/18 6 p.m. Planning Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo
Tues. 8/17 7 p.m. Select Board Westcustogo
Thur. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
Mon. 8/16 7 p.m. School Committee Workshop HS
Wed. 8/18 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing Committee TBD
Thur. 8/19 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
