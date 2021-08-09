Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  8/12  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Mon.  8/16  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Tues.  8/17  6 p.m.  School Committee  Rec Center

Wed.  8/18  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  8/12  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Tues.  8/17  6 p.m.  Town Council and Planning Board Workshop  Town Hall

Tues.  8/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting  Town Hall

Wed.  8/18  5 p.m.  Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  8/18  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  8/17  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  8/12  7:30 a.m.  Hunter Road Fields Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  8/12  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  Town Hall

Thur.  8/12  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  8/16  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  8/17  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  8/18  6 p.m.  Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  8/12  6 p.m.  Events Committee  Wescustogo

Tues.  8/17  7 p.m.  Select Board  Westcustogo

Thur.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  8/12  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

Mon.  8/16  7 p.m.  School Committee Workshop  HS

Wed.  8/18  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing Committee  TBD

Thur.  8/19  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

