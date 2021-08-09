Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 8/12 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Mon. 8/16 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Tues. 8/17 6 p.m. School Committee Rec Center

Wed. 8/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Tues. 8/17 6 p.m. Town Council and Planning Board Workshop Town Hall

Tues. 8/17 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting Town Hall

Wed. 8/18 5 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 8/18 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 8/17 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 8/12 7:30 a.m. Hunter Road Fields Committee Town Hall

Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall

Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall

Mon. 8/16 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 8/17 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 8/18 6 p.m. Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo

Tues. 8/17 7 p.m. Select Board Westcustogo

Thur. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

Mon. 8/16 7 p.m. School Committee Workshop HS

Wed. 8/18 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing Committee TBD

Thur. 8/19 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

