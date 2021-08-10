MIAMI — Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, sidelined since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31, is expected to rejoin the team Friday.

The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

James Rowson has been the Marlins’ acting manager in Mattingly’s absence.

Mattingly was voted NL manager of the year in 2020 after he guided the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since 2003.

YANKEES: New York will be minus infielder Gleyber Torres for a while after he was put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb.

Torres was hurt sliding into second base on a steal try Sunday. Manager Aaron Boones said he expected Torres to be out 10 to 20 days.

Torres is hitting .253 with six home runs and 42 RBI. An All-Star in each of his first two years, he has struggled to find his stroke over the last two seasons.

