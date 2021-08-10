Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 8/17 2 p.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall
Wed. 8/18 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 8/18 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall
Wed. 8/18 6 p.m. Public Hearing for Special Amusement License City Hall
Thur. 8/19 6 p.m. Bath Street Improvement Construction Project Public Meeting City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 8/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 8/17 1:30 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 8/17 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/18 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/18 7 p.m. School Board Workshop Live/Zoom
Thur. 8/19 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 8/19 6 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee Live/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 8/17 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Thur. 8/19 1:30 p.m. Cable TV Franchise Renewal Advisory Work Group
Thur. 8/19 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Office
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
