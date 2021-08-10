Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  8/17  2 p.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Wed.  8/18  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  8/18  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  City Hall

Wed.  8/18  6 p.m.  Public Hearing for Special Amusement License  City Hall

Thur.  8/19  6 p.m.  Bath Street Improvement Construction Project Public Meeting  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  8/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  8/17  1:30 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  8/17  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  8/18  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  8/18  7 p.m.  School Board Workshop  Live/Zoom

Thur.  8/19  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  8/19  6 p.m.  Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  8/17  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Thur.  8/19  1:30 p.m.  Cable TV Franchise Renewal Advisory Work Group

Thur.  8/19  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

