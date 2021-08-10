This year, the Burnt Island lighthouse, Maine’s second-oldest lighthouse, is marking its 200th year. The nonprofit Keepers of Burnt Island Light, after four years of fundraising will hold a gala event showcasing the lighthouse’s restoration, keeper’s dwelling and outbuildings.

Burnt Island Light is owned by the Maine Department of Marine Resources, which also maintains the five-acre Burnt Island as an educational and recreational facility for the public. The island is offshore of Boothbay Harbor and Southport.

The Coast Guard maintains the light and fog signal at the Burnt Island Light Station.

According to Keepers of Burnt Island Light, Gov. Janet Mills is among speakers scheduled to attend the gala.

A Lighthouse Preservation Award will be presented to artist Jamie Wyeth. Coast Guard Capt. Amy Florentino will honor the six former lighthouse keepers with a brass plaque mounted adjacent to the lighthouse. Current lighthouse keeper Elaine Jones will share an audio-visual presentation of its history and the recent restoration of the lighthouse.

COVID protocols will be in place and masks will be required in the cabin of the water taxi, the state buildings and possibly elsewhere if seating is tight.

Tours of the historic buildings and the museum will be available including the recently-restored original tower constructed with granite that was harvested from the island in 1821.

The event takes place 1:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Reservations must be made by emailing Elaine Jones at [email protected] Call or text (207) 944-9651 for more information.

