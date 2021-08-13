We have a real opportunity for an end to endless wars, with the recent Senate Foreign Relations Committee approval of S.J.Res.10, a resolution to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force. These authorizations specifically declared war on Saddam Hussein (which was accomplished 10 years ago), but they have been used to engage in military operations in many other countries since.
We are now partners with Iraq, and it is time for the 2002 authorization for use of military force to be repealed. I commend Sen. Susan Collins for signing on to S.J.Res.10 as a co-sponsor and hope Sen. Angus King will do likewise. The House has passed this resolution (HR 256), and it will come to the U.S. Senate soon.
Congress has the constitutional duty to declare, wage and fund wars that engage our citizens in foreign lands. That authority has largely been deferred to the executive branch since Sept. 11, 2001, when we declared war on terrorism. Both the State Department and the Department of Defense have testified that repeal will have no effect on current or future military decisions, as the 2001 authorization for use of military force will remain and, hopefully, will be revised and more narrowly defined.
The decisions on authorization for use of military force are to be a debate and conversation with the American people and not a continuing projection of U.S. military supremacy around the world. Congress should vote and be accountable on war making.
Tracy Booth
Yarmouth
