Police say they arrested Ray Reed, 25, of West Bath Wednesday morning and charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after he led them on a short vehicle pursuit in Bath.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at about 10:16 a.m., police received a complaint about a car southbound on Route 1 in Woolwich.

Police say the red Ford Focus passed Deputy Mark Anderson on Route 1 in Bath and turned into the McDonald’s parking lot at the Bath Shopping Center.

Anderson saw two male occupants, both shirtless and wearing backwards baseball caps, and made eye contact with the driver. The car tried to elude Anderson by leaving the McDonald’s parking lot and onto Congress Ave in Bath traveling north, according to police.

Police say Anderson attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency lights and siren, but the Focus increased its speed. The fleeing vehicle reached speeds exceeding 90 mph and was headed towards a congested area of Bath, so Anderson stopped chasing the vehicle because “we were headed to a populated area that could’ve put more civilians in danger,” said Sagadahoc County Sherriff Joel Merry.

The car’s license plate was registered to a residence in Maplewood Manor Trailer Park in Brunswick. Sagadahoc County and members of the Brunswick Police Department found the car parked on Long Street in Brunswick, according to police.

Police say they saw the male passenger in the vehicle walking away from the vehicle and was detained. Merry said the passenger wasn’t arrested and therefore declined to release his name.

The male driver of the vehicle came out the back door of a residence a few moments later and ran away after he saw police. Anderson and a Brunswick officer allegedly chased the suspect and cornered him in a backyard. The suspect then took a knife and attempted to cut himself, police say, at which point subdued him by using a taser.

Merry said Reed was arrested, given first aid at the scene and then transported to Mid Coast Hospital.

“Because he had tried to cut himself, he had some minor superficial injuries,” said Merry. He was released from the hospital the same day.

Merry said Reed was brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he’s being held for refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, a Class C crime punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine, according to the office of the Maine attorney general.

Reed was also charged with criminal speed, reckless conduct, driving to endanger, operating after suspension of license and violation of conditional release, all misdemeanors, according to police.

Upon his arrest, Merry said Reed admitted to police that he had been using both methamphetamines and fentanyl and was afraid of going back to jail.

“I think the individual is certainly suffering and is a danger to himself and people around him,” said Merry. “We have to keep the general public safe and so incarcerating him at this point is the best thing we can do to keep people safe.”

From initial call to arrest, Merry said the altercation lasted about 15 minutes.

“Every day police officers are making split second decisions based on rapidly evolving circumstances utilizing their training and experience,” Merry wrote in a statement Thursday. “In this case the decision not to continue the chase was the prudent and correct call. Our local law enforcement agencies working together were ultimately able to locate and arrest this dangerous person. No citizens or police officers were hurt, and it is our hope the individual gets the help he needs.”

Police say Reed was on a conditional release with multiple bail conditions from previous arrests, one of which was eluding a police officer.

In 2018, Brunswick police arrested Reed and charged him with attempted burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland. Merry said he didn’t know how long Reed was previously in jail for.

A court date is set for Nov. 16, 2021 in West Bath District Court.

Merry said Reed will likely be arraigned Friday, at which point his bail will be set. However, Merry said he suspect’s Reed’s bail “would require a contract because he hasn’t been able to manage being released.”

