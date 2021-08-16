Steve Romanoff’s letter titled “Balentine only serves like-minded readers” (Aug. 12) prompts this response.

Mr. Balentine is one of three or four opinion columnists who are published in The Forecaster.

True, Balentine voices an opinion that may often appeal to conservatives. What do the others voice?

1. Heather Martin makes “nice,” woke, left-of-center comments about current events and other popular topics that come right from the mainstream media.

2. Susan Lebel Young gives the psychotherapy/mindfulness perspective, also left-of-center. Say “Om,” everybody.

3. Abdi Nor Iftin flogs us Americans with his laments about the sad situation of minorities in Maine while raking in the benefits of lucky breaks that have delivered him a free trip to the U.S., a book deal, a column in a local paper, a spot on local TV that serves the Somali community, all while enjoying a “white-privileged” quality lifestyle in Yarmouth.

Yes, by all means let us rid ourselves of any reminder of the 80 million Americans who vote Republican by giving Balentine the pink slip!

Mr. Romanoff’s attitude reminds me of a bumper sticker I saw once: “BECAUSE … SHUT UP!”

Jack Uminski

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: