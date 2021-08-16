The column entitled “Those who refuse vaccine are un-American” (Through My Lens, Aug. 13) is written as a defamatory swipe at those who have a different opinion about the COVID jab. It is humorous how Abdi Nor Iftin describes his jab experience with such religious rapture, and he can’t understand why so many people are underwhelmed by the new products (or sacraments, as it were).

Our Constitution protects the right to expression, so Abdi can express himself freely, as he sees fit, although I question his intentions.

Let me say, in response, that I am an American who sees it as un-American to discriminate against someone because they have a particular color skin, speak another language or hold a belief that runs counter to the norm.

Maybe Abdi would like those who choose not to get the jab be criminalized as dangerous traitors who should be concentrated and segregated, if demoralizing people isn’t enough. Maybe those “spoiled” Americans who choose personal integrity and sovereignty over medical interventions should forget their spiritual nature and just go with “the science.” Never mind that science is not settled regarding the shots and long-term effects.

As an American, I have researched the COVID jabs ad nauseum and say “no, thanks” for a variety of reasons. Should Abdi call me out as un-American in a free community newspaper? A descendant of the Mayflower, mixed with First Nations, Scottish, Irish, French, Dutch and more whose ancestors fought to the bloody end for freedom is just asking for a friend …? Her lineage has only been here since before the U.S. existed – just asking, for a friend, like I said. I wouldn’t want to be called out as un-American and shunned.

It is a little scary that a newly landed American has become such a die-hard for anti-choice.

Laura Grady

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: