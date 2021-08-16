BIDDEFORD — Mrs. Blanche A. Ryan, 100, of Biddeford, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 following an extended illness.

Blanche was born on Oct. 11, 1920, in Biddeford, Maine to Mr. Elzeard Pruneau and Mrs. Roselda Dorval Pruneau. She attended St. Andre’s School in Biddeford, graduating in 1937.

She was married to her husband Richard Ryan on June 23, 1943, at Biggs Field in El Paso, Texas.

Blanche worked as a legal secretary in Biddeford for Law offices of William Stone, Esq. and Judge Daniel Crowley. She then worked at Biddeford Savings and York Savings and Loan for seven years. She then worked for the City of Biddeford in the Community Development for eight years before working with Saco Community Development for five years. Blanche also served on the Zoning board of Appeals for the City of Biddeford for 12years, serving the last five as chairwoman. She then served on the Biddeford Housing Commission for five years.

In her spare time, Blanche enjoyed reading, sewing, and knitting.

Blanche is preceded in death by: her parents, Elzeard and Roselda Pruneau; husband, Richard Ryan; daughter, Donna Mackenzie; grandson, Thomas Mackenzie; brothers, Raymond Pruneau and Roland Pruneau; and sister, Laurette Sanfacon.

Blanche is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lisa Ryan of Biddeford; grandson, Christopher Ryan of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Biddeford Food Pantry 162 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005 or Compassus Hospice, 163 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

A private graveside will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: