Window Inserts are a simple and effective way to weatherize your home.

For the 4th year in a row, the Maine Energy AmeriCorps Program (MEAP) will help reduce energy costs for Maine residents through its Window Insulating Insert Program in partnership with Window Dressers and Efficiency Maine. Households in Biddeford are eligible.

MEAP is offering up to 10 free window inserts per household for eligible households in each partnered community. Most households eligible for LIHEAP or other public assistance programs will qualify for free inserts. Those interested in this program but who do not qualify for free inserts, can purchase them for a very reasonable price.

Window Insulating Inserts are a great option for homeowners and renters because they do not require any fasteners, and can be easily slid into existing windows. According to the Window Dressers website, “Each insulating window insert is made of a custom-made pine frame wrapped in two layers of tightly-sealed, clear polyolefin film and finished with a compressible foam gasket. The foam allows enough give for the inserts to be easily slid into place in the fall and removed in the spring, while holding firmly enough to provide a tight, friction-based seal that stops drafts and adds two more insulating air spaces between your home and your window.”

There will be a WindowDressers build at the Biddeford Church of Christ, at266 Pool St. in Biddeford, from Nov. 16 to 20.

Those interested in receiving window inserts or in volunteering at the window build, contact Phoebe Little at [email protected]

