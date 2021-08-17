BIDDEFORD

Cultural center hosts food event at festival

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center (BCHC) invite the public to sample the many flavors of Biddeford at its Cultural Cuisine event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mechanic’s Park. The event, which is open and free to the public, is being held in conjunction with the River Jam Festival.

As part of the festivities, the Cultural Cuisine tents will offer free samples of foods that are representative of the many cultures and ethnicities of Biddeford’s residents.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy tastes from Morocco, Vietnam, Ukraine, Bulgaria, El Salvador, Iraq, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, as well as Eastern European Jewish and French Canadian cultures.

This event is made possible by a matched grant from Maine 200 and is presented by the BCHC and the Biddeford Adult Ed ELL class.

For more details, call Debbie Litalien at 468-0234 or email [email protected]

BELFAST

Pirate Takeover Day to happen at dock

The Belfast City Pirate Takeover Day is back and will unfold from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Belfast City Harbor Dock, featuring an appearance by Pirate Jack and his ragtag crew, Mayor Eric Sanders and council members Mary Mortier and Mike Hurley.

The event is free to all. Young pirates will get a lesson in sword fighting, sea shanty singing, treasure map making, plank walking and more. Participants are encouraged to arrive dressed as pirates.

The Back and Forth is a traditional wooden lobster boat that offers daily delightful jaunts around the bay and extra special experiences morning, afternoon and evening.

For more details, go to thebackandforth.com

BRUNSWICK

Outdoor Arts Festival returns Saturday

The 15th annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival in downtown Brunswick is hosted by the Brunswick Downtown Association and is designed to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the arts and culture to residents and visitors.

The juried, fine arts show showcases a variety of artists who will display and sell their work along the sidewalks of Maine Street, including recognized and emerging creators, working in an array of mediums from jewelry, fiber, ceramics, photography, painting, and mixed media.

Artisans will display and demonstrate their work for the public on the Town Mall. Art demonstrations will include blacksmithing, weaving, and woodturning. There will be hands-on science activities along with takeaway art kits from Arts are Elementary, hands-on science projects, face painting, glitter tattoos, and more. The festival is free.

There will be live music on the main stage located in front of Bank of America, including performances by Jimmy Jo and the Jumbol’Ayuhs (Cajun), Backwoods Road (bluegrass) and Honest Millie (swing and jazz with Liza Constable). A variety of roving musicians will perform throughout the festival from noon to 5 p.m.

For more details, call 729-4439 or visit brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com for a complete list of artists, entertainers, stage schedules, interactive activities and more.

BOOTHBAY

Reception held following photo exhibit

A public reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House to celebrate Boothbay’s rich fishing history via an exhibit of contemporary photographs being displayed through Sept. 30. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and also is hosted in an online database.

The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society and the Penobscot Marine Museum to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.

A selection of 38 photos will be sold by silent auction at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House exhibit. High resolution photo reprints will be framed in 16-by-20 frames, five will be reproduced as 30-by-40 prints on gator board. The public is invited to attend.

The Opera House Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

CASCO

Umbrella Cover Museum celebrates anniversary

Twenty-five years ago, curator Nancy Hoffman tacked one umbrella cover to her kitchen wall. Now she has more than 2,000 covers in her collection, housed, catalogued, and artfully displayed at the Umbrella Cover Museum on Peaks Island. The collection holds the Guinness World Record and is the only one in the world.

To commemorate the event, the Umbrella Cover Museum, in conjunction with the Peaks Island Lions Club, will sponsor a wearable art challenge and fashion show from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Peaks Island Lions Club’s Greenwood Garden, 2 Garden Place, Peaks Island.

Clothing designers will use 25 red umbrella covers, up to two square yards of fabric, and a variety of notions to create one-of-a-kind outfits. Judges will select winners in a variety of categories and there will be a people’s choice award.

The Maine Squeeze Accordion Ensemble will provide musical entertainment starting at 5:45 p.m.

Take the 4:30 or 5:35 p.m. boat from the Casco Bay Lines, bring a picnic supper, come for the fun and stay for the chance to buy a one-of-a-kind designer original. Suggested donation is $5.

For more details, call Hoffman at 939-0301.

FALMOUTH

Attend healthy lawn care workshop

The Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District will offer a workshop on healthy lawn care from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Lunt Auditorium, at 74 Lunt Road.

Learn how to grow a beautiful lawn that’s safe for families, pets, and the environment while saving money, time, and effort.

Cost is $15. Register online at cumberlandswcd.org/workshops.

For more details, call Cumberland County SWCD at 892-4700.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Historical society puts on re-enactment

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will present “Tea & Tales with Lela Perkins,” a historical re-enactment by volunteer and actress, Hannah Cartwright, at 4 p.m. Friday at White Columns, located at 8 Maine St.

Cartwright will portray Perkins, the daughter of Charles Perkins and Celia Nott, who died tragically at age 10 of diphtheria, who will tell the family’s story. Tea will be served, followed by a tour of the Perkins-Nott House. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for all others. Reservations are required by calling 967-2751, email [email protected] or go to kporths.com/events.

KENNEBUNK

Museum welcomes artist to exhibition space

The Brick Store Museum’s contemporary exhibition space, the Bauman Family Gallery, welcomes multi-disciplinary artist Caleb Cole for their exhibit titled “Remains.” The exhibit features a mixture of artforms, including photography, found pieces, textile design and more. The show runs through Sept. 17 at 117 Main St.

This exhibition brings together over a decade of Cole’s work that focuses on connection, community, and memory, spanning themes as broad as group belonging, military service, violence against transpeople, and collective cultural losses from the AIDS epidemic. Cole’s art centers that which is unknowable about the people and events of the past, not only to mourn and bear witness to those losses, but in an attempt to provide for who and what remains.

Visitors to the Brick Store Museum also may view “The Art of Mending,” a show discussing the various meanings of mending; and “Who Makes History?” an exhibition exploring the origins of the museum and two new archaeological projects in the region that help to expand the histories of the Wabanaki and a community of formerly enslaved people that once existed in Kennebunk from 1790 – 1830.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. A special open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. inviting community members to visit the exhibitions free after-hours.

SCARBOROUGH

Land trust throwing fundraiser at Cabela’s

The Scarborough Land Trust will receive a $10,000 grant from Bass Pro/Cabela’s at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cabela’s store, located at 100 Cabela’s Blvd. The event will kick off the trust’s public fundraiser campaign to acquire and conserve a critical 16.5-acres parcel along Gorham Road to expand the Warren Woods Preserve.

The property abuts the larger, 156-acre Warren Woods Preserve with public access off of Payne Road. Warren Woods is one of Scarborough Land Trust’s premiere preserves because of the unique biological diversity found on the property. In addition, the preserve is open to hunting with permission from the trust; forms and regulations are available at scarboroughlandtrust.org.

Once acquired, this new parcel will be managed as part of Warren Woods and will add 1,400-linear feet of the Nonesuch River to the preserve. In addition, the parcel contains mature forest and wetlands. Future trails will connect this parcel to the existing 1.4-mile trail system.

This event will kick off the public phase of Scarborough Land Trust’s fundraising effort for this property. The Land Trust is looking the community to raise the last $50,000 needed in private funding for this acquisition project with an extra funding going to additional acquisition projects around the Warren Woods Preserve. Individuals can donate directly at scarboroughlandtrust.org or by calling 289-1199 or go to [email protected]

SPRINGVALE

Library offering number of programs

The Springvale Public Library will host the following programs this week at 443 Main St.:

• Knitting With Dawn will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the front room. All handcrafters are welcome to work on their projects.

• A Cook the Book Welcome Back Celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ask to see the Secret Ingredient Cookbook, available at the main desk. Then, on Sept. 14 (the second Tuesday), the group reconvenes.

• Music on the Patio will kick off with a performance by Dan Wolf at noon Friday. Additional concerts will be held at the same time each Friday through October. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the music.

• Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program ends Friday, but not before the library hosts its reading party from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Attendees may meet some animal visitors from Legacy Lane Farm Traveling Petting Zoo, then enjoy some ice cream in the library’s front yard.

• The Children’s Room is still offering weekly take-home craft kits for kids to enjoy.

• The Adult Craft of the Month will be a mystery to be held onsite at the library at 6 p.m. Thursday. What is black and white and paint all over and fun for everyone? Come find out!

WELLS

Lisa Mills and Ocean Ave to play at concert series

Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series will feature musical performances by Lisa Mills and Ocean Ave beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Hobbs Gazeboat Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

For more details, visit wellstown.org/748/Summer-Concert-Series, or call 646-5113.

