Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed. 8/25 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 8/24 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 8/24 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 8/25 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom

Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 8/26 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 8/23 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit

Mon. 8/23 1:30 p.m. Cable TV Franchise Renewal Advisory Work Group

Tues. 8/24 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee

Wed. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 8/24 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room

Wed. 8/25 1:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Hearing Russell Room

Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

