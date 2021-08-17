Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Wed. 8/25 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 8/24 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 8/24 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/25 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom
Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 8/26 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 8/23 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit
Mon. 8/23 1:30 p.m. Cable TV Franchise Renewal Advisory Work Group
Tues. 8/24 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Wed. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 8/24 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
Wed. 8/25 1:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Hearing Russell Room
Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Aug. 19-26
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland’s oldest house of worship in period of transition
-
Nation & World
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government, but many remain skeptical
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Gray author takes readers on suffragists’ road trip
-
Nation & World
Why a fast-spreading virus and a half-vaccinated public are a recipe for disaster