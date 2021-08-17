Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed.  8/25  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  8/24  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  8/24  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  8/25  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  8/25  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Live/Zoom

Wed.  8/25  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  8/26  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  8/23  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Site Visit

Mon.  8/23  1:30 p.m.  Cable TV Franchise Renewal Advisory Work Group

Tues.  8/24  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Wed.  8/25  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  8/24  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

Wed.  8/25  1:30 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review Hearing  Russell Room

Thur.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

