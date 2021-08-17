Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  8/23  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  8/25  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur.  8/26  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  8/24  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Thur.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  8/23  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  8/23  2 p.m.  Highland Lake Leadership Team Watershed Management Committee

Mon.  8/23  7 p.m.  Town Council

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Wed.  8/25  5 p.m.  Project Review Board  Site Walk

Wed.  8/25  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  8/23  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Tues.  8/24  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Fri.  8/20  10 a.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Thur.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  8/19  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

Wed.  8/25  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Wed.  8/25  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  Community Room

Thur.  8/26  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Log Cabin

Thur.  8/26  7 p.m.  School Committee  Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

