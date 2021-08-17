Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 8/23 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 8/25 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/23 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 8/23 2 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team Watershed Management Committee

Mon. 8/23 7 p.m. Town Council

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Wed. 8/25 5 p.m. Project Review Board Site Walk

Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/23 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Fri. 8/20 10 a.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 8/19 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

Wed. 8/25 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin

Wed. 8/25 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee Community Room

Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin

Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. School Committee Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

