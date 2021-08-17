Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 8/23 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 8/25 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee
Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/23 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 8/23 2 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team Watershed Management Committee
Mon. 8/23 7 p.m. Town Council
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Wed. 8/25 5 p.m. Project Review Board Site Walk
Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/23 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee Mallett Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Fri. 8/20 10 a.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/19 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
Wed. 8/25 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Wed. 8/25 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee Community Room
Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin
Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. School Committee Community Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Aug. 19-26
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland’s oldest house of worship in period of transition
-
Nation & World
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government, but many remain skeptical
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Gray author takes readers on suffragists’ road trip
-
Nation & World
Why a fast-spreading virus and a half-vaccinated public are a recipe for disaster