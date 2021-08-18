Brunswick School Department hires new chief academic officer

A longtime Portland educator has been appointed the next chief academic officer for the Brunswick School Department, Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced.

Suellyn Santiago is a native of Portland and spent more than 20 years working in the city’s public schools. She began as a special education tech, taught first grade and was a middle school math and English language arts teacher for over 10 years. She has served as an elementary and middle school assistant principal and spent the past eight years as the principal of Lincoln Middle School.

“Ms. Santiago is a well-rounded, collaborative leader who builds strong relationships,” Potenziano said. “Her experience and track record of success will strengthen our tradition of excellence and innovation, and we are so happy to have Suellyn on the Brunswick School Department team.”

Suellyn’s parents were both educators. She grew up believing she never wanted to be a teacher, but eventually gave in to her passion of working with children and serving diverse communities of learners to advance achievement for all, regardless of race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. She is a lifelong learner and has dedicated her career to collaborating with other educators and building and district leaders on school improvement and professional learning in service of equitable outcomes for all students.

Dollars for scholars

Olivia Marsanskis of Cumberland is this year’s local winner of the Rensselaer Medal.

For more than 100 years, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in conjunction with high schools around the world, has awarded the medal and scholarship to promising high school juniors who have distinguished themselves in math and science at 5,000 high schools in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

The merit scholarship, with a value of $30,000 per year, is guaranteed for four years for each medalist who is accepted and enrolls at Rensselaer.

