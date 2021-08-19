Warren Edmund “Smudge” Rogers 1927 – 2021 BATH – Warren Edmund “Smudge” Rogers joined his late wife, Frannie, in heaven on August 12, 2021. Born in Bath on July 2, 1927, Smudge was a proud citizen of Winnegance, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse until the 8th grade. He earned his lifelong nickname after a teacher pointed out a dirt smudge on his face. He met the love of his life, Frances “Frannie” Callan, while attending Morse High School. He told his children: “I used to walk three miles from Winnegance to the north end of Bath to see her. Then I walked back in the dark.” They married in Bath in 1950 on a snowy December day and stayed married for 67 years. Smudge proudly served in the U.S. Army between World War II and the Korean War and he maintained the army’s discipline throughout his life After his service, Smudge and Frannie settled in Bath. He worked at Bath Iron Works for 20 years, and worked another 20 years as city messenger and janitor for the City of Bath. He always said hello and was quick to laugh, whether walking down a sidewalk or winding Hallet’s Drugstore clock by hand. He and Frannie loved to travel and had adventures in Hawaii, Florida, Las Vegas, Arizona, Bermuda, and Alaska. Smudge once said that if he’d known about Alaska when he was younger, he would have raised his family there. Back in Maine, He loved to hunt and fish up north with his best friends and family. Summers were with family at Quaker Point in West Bath. He loved walking and was a daily sight along Oak Grove Avenue, earning a city commendation for picking up trash. An avid golfer, Smudge once shot a hole-in-one at Sebasco. He was a member of the Bath Elks Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Bath Country Club, and the American Legion. He was a communicant of All Saints Parish in Bath. He was predeceased by his wife, Frannie; and their son, John. He is survived by three children, Morgan (Patty) Callan Rogers, Mary Leopin and husband Derrick, and Mickey Rogers and wife Cindi. He also leaves grandchildren David Page (m. Eri), Molly Leopin (m. Jasmine McLean), Casey Leopin (m. Nicole), Krista Rogers, Danica Bartolini (m. Phil Bartolini), and Jaime Rogers; and great-grandchildren Sakura, Sumire, Max, Boden, Violet, and Fiona. He leaves behind a nephew, Steve Losier and wife, Diane, of Cape Neddick. Once, when asked why she married Smudge, Frannie replied, “He was a good man.” He was also a great dad, grandfather and citizen. He will be sadly missed. The family extends deepest thanks to the CHANS Hospice team, who made his final days as gentle and comfortable as possible. Sue, Abby, Tracie, Holly, Amanda, Peter, and others who showed up with grace and humor. You are the best. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Upper High Street in Bath, on August 24 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary donation to CHANS Home Health and Hospice Mid Coast Hospital Giving P.O. Box 279 Brunswick, ME 04011

