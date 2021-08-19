SCARBOROUGH – Carl “Tom” Carlson, 90, released his death-grip on life on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 22 at the Jenkins and Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook, N.H, and a funeral service will be held at the Pittsburg (N.H.) Fire Dept. on Monday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. The family requests that everyone attending the visitation or funeral wear a face mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at the Lake Cemetery in Pittsburg.

A full obituary may be found, and condolences may be offered by going to http://www.jenkinsnewman.com.

