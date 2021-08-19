West Bath School will require all staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while indoors to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school board unanimously approved a back-to-school plan Wednesday that outlines the school’s policies intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Like last year, West Bath School will offer full-time in-person instruction with no fully remote or hybrid instruction option. However, a remote plan can be made if a student has a medical need, according to West Bath School Principal and Superintendent Emily Thompson.

Other COVID-19 procedures are sticking around from last year as well, like social distancing and frequent hand washing. Desks in classrooms will be spaced three feet apart and students will need to separate by six feet while eating.

Students will notice some school policies have changed, restoring them to their pre-pandemic state. For example, students no longer need to keep six feet of space between themselves and others while on the bus, and they can once again share toys and equipment at recess.

