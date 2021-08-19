West Bath School will require all staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while indoors to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The school board unanimously approved a back-to-school plan Wednesday that outlines the school’s policies intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Like last year, West Bath School will offer full-time in-person instruction with no fully remote or hybrid instruction option. However, a remote plan can be made if a student has a medical need, according to West Bath School Principal and Superintendent Emily Thompson.
Other COVID-19 procedures are sticking around from last year as well, like social distancing and frequent hand washing. Desks in classrooms will be spaced three feet apart and students will need to separate by six feet while eating.
Students will notice some school policies have changed, restoring them to their pre-pandemic state. For example, students no longer need to keep six feet of space between themselves and others while on the bus, and they can once again share toys and equipment at recess.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
U.S. to erase student loan debt for those with severe disabilities
-
New England
‘River Dave,’ the New Hampshire hermit, secures housing for winter
-
Nation & World
20,000 students in Mississippi quarantined after COVID exposure
-
Nation & World
Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
-
Times Record
West Bath School to require face masks indoors