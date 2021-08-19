Maine reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but cases in Cumberland County are declining.

Cumberland County – the state’s most populous and most vaccinated for COVID-19 – moved from a “substantial” risk county to a “moderate” risk of virus transmission on Thursday, based on thresholds set up by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cumberland County recorded 26 of the 182 cases on Thursday, with Penobscot County the highest at 36 cases, followed by York County with 30 cases.

Maine reported 12 additional deaths on Thursday. Typically when Maine has a one-day spike in deaths, it’s caused by the state reviewing previous death certificates to catch deaths caused by COVID-19 that were previously missed. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 73,269 cases of COVID-19, and 921 deaths.

Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec and Sagadahoc counties were listed as moderate risk on Thursday, while Maine’s remaining counties are considered substantial or high risk of transmission. Moderate risk is less than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, substantial is anything from 50 to 99 cases per 100,000, and high risk is 100 cases per 100,000 or more.

Cumberland County’s case rate over a seven-day period was 46.33 per 100,000 on Thursday, down from a recent peak of 70.86 on Aug. 9.

The current surge in cases is being driven overwhelmingly by unvaccinated people. Cumberland County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, with 73.1 percent fully vaccinated, compared to a statewide average of 61.75 percent. Somerset County is the least vaccinated county in Maine, at 49.37 percent fully vaccinated.

Since vaccines became available in Maine, there have been 37,993 cases of COVID-19 and 863 of them – slightly over 2 percent – have been breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated people. The remaining cases are in unvaccinated people.

Of the 852 people hospitalized since vaccines were available, 35, or about 4 percent, have been fully vaccinated. And of the 237 deaths in that time, 14 have been people who were fully vaccinated, or nearly 6 percent, although each had other health conditions that contributed, according to state health officials.

The latest spike also comes as many Maine schools are set to reopen in less than two weeks. It could prove a challenging endeavor since the vaccination rate for those between the ages of 12-19 is only about 51 percent and students under the age of 12 haven’t been approved for the vaccines.

