Hazardous waste collection

A household hazardous waste collection day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Gray Recycling and Solid Waste Center on Seagull Drive.

This event is open to residents and property owners in Gray and New Gloucester only, with proof of residency required.

Acceptable materials include, but are not limited to: ammonia and bleach; degreasers; disinfectants; oven and floor cleaners; furniture polish; moth balls; pool chemicals; rust removers; toilet and drain cleaners; fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides, pesticides and insecticides; weed killers; engine degreasers; gas; lacquer paints and thinners; boat and automobile paints; petroleum-based driveway sealers; and propane tanks (30 gallons and smaller).

Do not mix wastes together. Use the original container if possible or clearly label if contents are known. Do not transport within the passenger compartment of vehicles.

For questions, contact Randy Cookson at 657-2343. More information can be found on the town website.

Masks now encouraged

Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Maine and in Cumberland County, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing face coverings in indoor public areas. For this reason, the town of Gray encourages all visitors to wear a face covering while in municipal buildings.

Long Hill Road detour

A portion of Long Hill Road will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 23, to replace a large pipe, necessitating a detour for traffic on Long Hill Road.

Only the first house on the road will be accessible from Portland Road (Route 100); all other traffic will have to come from the Haskell Road end.

The detour, with signs, will be from Portland Road to Whitney Road, left onto Orchard/Haskell Road and left onto Long Hill Road. The closure is isolated to one spot, but is the full width of the road. Plan travel time accordingly.

Archway update

To date, the Gray Cemetery Association and the Gray Historical Society have received $5,495 in donations to create an archway near the original location of a historical arch at the cemetery. The original goal of $6,500-$7,500 has increased to cover the cost of renting a lift during the final stages of construction. Materials are on order to begin the project.

Checks may be made payable to the Gray Cemetery Association, c/o Gray Historical Society. P.O. Box 544, Gray, ME 04039. Additional details and project progress notes will be published on the Gray Historical Society website as they become available at grayhistorical.org.

On the big screen

The following movies are being shown on the big screen in Gray Public Library and are free and open to all: Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m., “Soul” (2020, PG, 1 hour, 40 minutes); Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2 p.m., “Contagion” (2011, PG-13, 1 hour, 46 minutes); Thursday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m., “Little Women” (2020, PG, 2 hours, 15 minutes); Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m., “Tom & Jerry” (2021, PG, 1 hours, 41 minutes). The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Email [email protected] or call 657-4110 for more.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: