SCARBOROUGH — Paul Doiron will return to his hometown library, the Scarborough Public Library, to read from his latest book, “Dead By Dawn,” followed by a Q & A session. The program will take place on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Doiron’s 12th book featuring Maine game warden Mike Bowdich, “Dead By Dawn,” has been a USA Today Bestseller, an Apple Books Bestseller, a Publishers Weekly Bestseller, and an Independent Booksellers Association Bestseller. Doiron is the former chair of the Maine Humanities Council, Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, and a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing.

On Monday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m., historian and New York Times best-selling author Colin Woodard, reads from and discusses “Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood.” In “Union,” Woodard describes the struggle to create a national myth for the United States, one that could hold its rival regional cultures together and forge an American nationhood. Woodard is the State and National Affairs Writer at the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram and a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting.

The authors’ books will be available for sale at each event. Both talks are free to attend and will be held after regular hours in the center of the building, where chairs can be “distanced.” Masks are required for audience members. Registration is required as seating will be limited. Visit scarboroughlibrary.org/events or call 883-4723 option 4 to register.

