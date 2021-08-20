AUGUSTA — A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 95 north in the Augusta area closed the northbound lanes Friday so a semi-trailer that crashed could be removed.

The Maine State Police urged drivers to avoid the area Friday and was routing northbound interstate traffic off the interstate at Exit 113 and through Sidney on a posted detour to avoid the crash scene.

The crash was reported about 7:50 a.m. Friday and Maine State Police and the Augusta Fire Department responded in the area of mile-marker 115 north in Augusta, where traffic was backed up to exit 113 following the crash.

#UPDATE: due to TT Crash at MM115 NB in Augusta, MSP and @MaineDOT1 must close the I95. Troopers will be forcing traffic to exit 113 NB. Drivers will be able to get back on the interstate in Sidney. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) August 20, 2021

Augusta Fire Lt. Jim Carroll said there were no fluid spills at the crash scene.

“There were no injuries that we noted and the fuel tanks remained intact, which we were grateful for,” Carroll said.

State police and the Maine Department of Transportation had been working to keep one lane open, but opted to close the interstate to get the tractor-trailer out.

“This will likely be an all-day issue,” Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said.

Southbound traffic was unaffected by the detour but was moving slow due to rubbernecking, Moss said via email.

The state Department of Transportation advised via its Twitter account that the truck was hauling Cheez-Its and Pop Tarts.

This story will be updated.

