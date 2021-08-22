SACO — An accident on U.S. Route 1 in Saco led to the injury of a construction worker.

The Saco Police Department responded to a reported motor vehicle crash at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 on the Portland Road in a construction zone around number 899 Portland Road.

Two vehicles, a Buick Lasabre and a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck, had been involved in a rear end collision and had pulled off the roadway out of the construction zone into the parking lot of a nearby business.

While officers were investigating this crash at 4:14 p.m., a black Range Rover SUV heading North on the Portland Road travelled through the construction zone, which was marked with signs, an arrow board, cones, and barrels. As the vehicle travelled through the construction zone, the operator of the SUV struck a construction worker from Gorham Sand and Gravel who was working at the location. The construction worker was thrown and received serious injuries and he was transported to Maine Medical Center.

The Portland Road was closed to all traffic from the Cascade Road to Mill Brook for approximately three hours while the crash reconstruction team were on scene.

