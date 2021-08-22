The Saco Police Department has received two reports of incidents taking place along the Ferry Road in Saco, where a man approached females on two separate occasions in a suspicious manner.

On Sunday, Aug. 15 around 6:50 p.m., two girls were walking along the Ferry Road by Wildwood Drive when a silver or gray Toyota or Honda sedan pulled onto Wildwood Drive and stopped near the intersection, according to police. The driver, described as a white man in his 20s, blond, with a beard, wearing a black T-shirt and gray pants, got out of the vehicle and retrieved some type of cord or rope from the trunk and started quickly approaching the girls. The two ran from the approaching man and met up with a jogger. Upon seeing the girls with the jogger, the man turned around and returned to his vehicle and left the area. The girls a low-quality photo of the man, police said.

On Monday, Aug. 16 around 4 p.m., a young women was walking along the Ferry Road by Seafields Lane when a black minivan pulled to the side of the road and stopped near her, according to police. The driver, described as being a white man, blond, having facial hair, wearing a light-colored button up shirt and light-colored shorts, left the minivan and approached the woman. She reported that he tried to talk to her. According to police she felt unsafe by the conversation and went into a nearby yard of a residence. He initially started to follow her, then returned to his vehicle and left the area.

Anyone from the public who was near Ferry Road on Aug. 15 or 16 and/or has any information about the incidents are asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

