GORHAM – Dale Andrews, 82, died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Visiting hours celebrating Dale’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12 p.m. followed by a burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. To view Dale’s full obituary and memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com﻿

