STUART, Fla. – Lorraine B. (Howe) Lawrence passed away on May 30, 2021, at Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, Fla. She was the daughter of Alice and Horace Howe and was born on July 10, 1941, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Graduated from South Portland High School in 1959 and attended Westbrook College. Employed for many years as a pension administrator by Aetna Life and Casualty and changed careers to become a realtor with American Realty and Mark Stimson Realty. She completed her career as a real estate appraiser. In 1970, Lorraine married Franklin Lawrence II.

Upon retirement in 1997, they outfitted Carousel, a sailboat, and left Boothbay for Marathon, Fla. They moved ashore and settled in Hobe Sound, Fla., in 2001.

She is predeceased by her brother, Raymond Howe.

Lorraine was a loving and courageous person. Her husband and “circle of friends” will remember and love her.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

