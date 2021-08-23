History art

Exhibits/Galleries

“365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears” photographic series, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick.

“Alison Goodwin: Tradition and Generation,” Sept. 2 to Oct. 2, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, eight works of 8-by-8-inch art by eight artists, to Sept. 29.

“From a Woman’s Perspective,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, through September, richardboydpottery.com.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

“Maine Masters of Modernism,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. Featured artists include Will Barnet, Dahlov Ipcar, Lynne Drexler, Rockwell Kent.

“The Kneeling Art Photography Project,” UMVA Gallery inside Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 27. thekneelingartphotography.com.

“Taproots: Off-shoots of printerly origins,” by Rebecca Goodale and Christopher Patch, The Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Sept. 25.

The Sebascodegan Artists’ Group, exhibition at Centennial Hall, Route 123, Harpswell, across the street from the Harpswell Historical Museum. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 28.

Sunday 8/29

“Fairy Sighting,” Gathering Resilience Series by Tempo Art, Fish Point, Portland, free and open to the public, eventbrite.com.

Friday 9/3

First Friday Art Walk, Portland, 5-8 p.m., creativeportland.com/ffaw_map.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell, paintings, jewelry, handmade paper. Call 833-6081 for appointment or watch for open flag.

“Passing the Time: Artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Dec. 31, bit.ly/3jynISG.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Oct. 2, mainememory.net.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, current exhibits: “Trees of Life,” Victoria Elbroch; “Within Reach,” Anne Ireland; “Shalom, Sisters,” Phyllis Graber Jensen. 267 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row), Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15 adults, $12 seniors, $7 age 12 and under.

Music

317 Main Community Center Summer Concert Series, Railroad Square Pavilion, Yarmouth, 7 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport Summer Concert Series, noon Sept. 5, $20-$50. Parking lot behind Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. freeportartsandculture.org.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Gazebo Concerts in Library Park, 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Aug. 31, 890 Washington St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Sept. 1, Brunswick Town Mall. Free.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 10, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Truly Sam Summer Music Series, 5-7 p.m., live music on The Terrace at Portland Harbor Hotel Aug. 26-28. Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St., Portland. Free, portlandharborhotel.com.

Waterfront Park Concert Series, 6 p.m. Saturdays to Aug. 28, 61 Commercial St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse in Freeport.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Mini-Music Fest, noon, third Saturday in August and September, Freeport.

Thursday 8/26

311 – Live From The Ride Tour, 6 p.m. Thompson’s Point, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50.

Happy Folk, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland, sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Keep Flying + dancer + Savor + Arcuates, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8/advance, $10/day of, 21-plus, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Lee Sykes, Noble Kitchen + Bar, 6 p.m., Noble Street, Brunswick.

Friday 8/27

Ragged Jack, 4 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland.

Sara Trunzo + Tiffany Williams, 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Saturday 8/28

80’s n Retro Party, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Last Saturday of every month, flasklounge.com.

Aqua Cherry, 6 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St, Portland, reggae.

Beatles 1964, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$29.50, auramaine.com.

Pan Fried Steel, 6 p.m., Kennebec Concerts in Waterfront Park, Bath, steel drum band, free.

Philippe Crettien Trio, 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Sam Luke Chase & Friends, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland.

Sapphire Lane, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18.

Slygo Road, 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Southern Maine-based blues, rock, soul and R&B band, portholemaine.com.

Soggy Po’ Boys, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. New Orleans jazz and music lecture, $12-$15, stlawrencearts.org.

Thursday 9/2

Apolojeesus, HYHT, Say John Earl, 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$12.

Friday 9/3

Henhouse Prowlers, noon, Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $35-$150, thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere: Almost Ghostland, 7 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $86-$121, statetheatreportland.com.

Saturday 9/4

Kesha with special guest Betty Who, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $59.50.

Sam Luke Chase & Friends, 12:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

“Tales of Bells and Drums,” 5:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland, drum, dance and song from Rwanda and Burundi, East Africa and Guinea, West Africa. Tickets through PortTix.

Sunday 9/5

Superwolves with Little Wings, 6:30 p.m., co-presented by SPACE, outdoors on the shipyard at Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, $32/advance, $40/day of, all ages show.

Tribute to Elton John with the Yellowbrick Road Band, Music on the Kennebec, Waterfront Park, Bath, $35, brownpapertickets.com/event/5143177.

Friday 9/17

Schooner Fare, 7:30 p.m., The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, original and traditional maritime songs, $24 advance, $26 day of.

Theater

“Apollo to the Moon,” various dates and show times through August, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $10, some shows pay-what-you-can. kitetails.org.

“Jersey Boys,” Sept. 1-11, presented by Maine State Music Theatre at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $57-$73.

“King of Crows VIII,” 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2-5, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. A live TV show goes horribly awry. Pizza making becomes an avenue to reveal deep feelings. $20, koc8.bpt.me.

“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical Show,” through Aug. 29, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, portlandstage.org.

“The She Shed,” 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through Sept. 2, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Comedy that celebrates women of all ages (and the brave men who love them)! $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

Friday 8/27

Steamy Nights, 7 p.m., a sultry evening of burlesque and dance to benefit St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20-$23, stlawrencearts.org.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

