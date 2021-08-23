Dozens of Maine emergency medical service professionals spoke out against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that they say eliminates medical autonomy and will force many to leave the profession at a time when staff shortages already are prevalent.

The Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services – the state agency that oversees and licenses EMS professionals, including fire and ambulance services – held an emergency public hearing Monday to hear from members about the mandate that was announced this month by Gov. Janet Mills.

Except for a few, all spoke in opposition and their arguments overlapped.

“There are people who are willing to walk away,” said Kyle Baker, an employee with Winthrop Ambulance Service. “That puts a tremendous strain on those who stay.”

Steve Benotti, fire chief in Sanford, said he expects to lose staff if this mandate holds.

“I believe in vaccination but am against the mandate,” he said. “I have not seen data that shows EMS is a problem with the spread of the virus.”

Benotti echoed several others in suggesting an alternative to the mandate – allowing unvaccinated individuals to submit to regular testing.

Many who spoke said there were vaccinated and that they supported widespread vaccinations, just not a mandate.

“It takes away the right of autonomy. That’s what we preach to patients, and yet we cannot practice it ourselves,” said Jenny Sheriff with Delta Ambulance.

Since Mills announced that all health care workers in Maine would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing employment by October 1, there has been significant pushback. Some of it has been driven by anti-vaccine activists and even some elected officials, but emergency service professionals have emerged as a particularly loud voice.

The state board was supposed to meet last week, but officials had to postpone because they didn’t adequately prepare for a large turnout. More than 650 individuals joined the virtual meeting Monday.

Michael Sauschuck, Maine’s public safety commissioner, spoke before the public hearing and acknowledged that “a lot of people are passionate about it.” He also said that he understands that the mandate was announced quickly and without much input from stakeholders and he apologized to members for that.

In order to meeting the Oct. 1 deadline, unvaccinated individuals would have needed to get their first dose of Moderna vaccine on or before Aug. 20, their first dose of Pfizer vaccine by Aug. 27, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Sept. 17.

Although critics outnumbered supporters dramatically at Monday’s public hearing, some did speak in favor of the mandate.

“I believe in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Phil Selberg, deputy fire chief in South Portland. “This is about being part of a bigger team.”

The Maine EMS board was expected to take some sort of action after Monday’s public hearing, but many acknowledged that they have no choice but to enforce the mandate.

This story will be updated.

