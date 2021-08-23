Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Maine accelerated over the weekend, as the delta variant tightens its grip on the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a tweet Monday that “123 people in Maine are hospitalized with COVID-19. Sixty-one of them are in the ICU, and 25 are on ventilators. Just 72 hours ago (Friday) those numbers stood at 98 total in the hospital, with 43 in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator.”

On Friday, hospital officials noted that the sharpest increase in COVID-19 patients continues to be at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, which serves as the major treatment center for the northern and eastern half of the state. The Bangor hospital – which had no COVID-19 inpatients at all for several days in late July – went from treating two inpatients on July 30 to 13 a week ago to 24 on Aug. 19, the most since Jan. 20.

Over 80 percent of those inpatients are unvaccinated, and many are from rural areas where vaccination rates are low, said Dr. James Jarvis, physician incident commander for EMMC’s parent entity, Northern Light Health.

“Many of these individuals are too sick to remain at smaller hospitals and are therefore being sent to EMMC,” Jarvis said. “We are operating on the assumption that this surge is still building and that we’re on the upswing, not the downswing.”

