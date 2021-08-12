Maine reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing the trend of higher case counts from the delta variant, and two additional deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases jumped to 161.4 on Thursday, compared to 106.1 a week ago and 16.4 a month ago. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 72,118 cases of COVID-19, and 903 deaths.

Among counties, Penobscot County had the highest one-day case increase at 64, followed by 39 in Cumberland County and 21 in York County.

The latest Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Penobscot, Waldo, Washington and Piscataquis counties now have high levels of transmission and 10 other counties have substantial levels. Under federal guidelines, mask wearing is recommended in indoor settings for all people in all of those counties. Only Kennebec and Sagadahoc counties have moderate transmission.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to soon announce a decision on whether the state will mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers, after recent outbreaks at two hospitals and two long-term care facilities.

The steady rise in case numbers has begun to result in more hospitalizations, which typically lag case increases by two to three weeks.

On Wednesday, there were 60 inpatients with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals – up from 47 two days earlier and a low of 23 on July 5 – with 28 people in critical care beds. While that is still well below Maine’s peak of more than 200 COVID-related hospitalizations last winter, the last time 60 or more people were hospitalized with the disease was June 6.

But this latest spike in cases – likely driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus – is causing concern because roughly 39 percent of the state’s population of 1.3 million remains unvaccinated. About 160,000 of those unvaccinated individuals are children under age 12 who are still too young for shots under the current federal authorizations.

