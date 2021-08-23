June Etta Fernie

July 2, 1927 – Aug. 19, 2021

A Life Well Lived

A child of the depression and the Second World War, June was the eldest daughter in a family of seven children. She left her home in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, aged 17 for Toronto where she found work as a secretary at an advertising agency. Her life changed when the love of her life, John A. Fernie, a recently discharged RAF pilot and artist from Scotland, walked through the door looking for a job. After a quick courtship, they married and emigrated to the USA in 1947, making their first home in a cold-water flat in Brooklyn, New York.

A talented illustrator, John found work right away at a prestigious Madison Avenue advertising agency and, always a team, the newlyweds quickly earned post-war success in New York City. In 1950 they moved into their first real home in Westport, Connecticut, where they started their family, son Bruce arriving in 1952, daughter Heather in 1955, and son Mitchell in 1958.

Together June and John enjoyed all that New York City, Westport, and London had to offer in the swinging ’60s, socializing with creatives from the art and literary worlds as well as entertainers from movies and music. Always looking for adventure, June organized family skiing in Vermont every winter and annual summer holidays in England and Europe. Ever supportive of John’s love of fast automobiles, she was an enthusiastic pit crew during their frequent weekends at the racetrack. In 1970, June and John moved the family to Vermont before finally settling in Kennebunkport in 1980.

June was a talented administrator who, in addition to managing her husband’s art business, worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Bonney Personnel in Portland and Pack-Maynard Real Estate and Kennebunk Beach Realty in Kennebunkport. Her years as a volunteer at the Kennebunkport Historical Society brought her a great deal of pleasure.

A life very well lived indeed.

June is survived by her son, Bruce Fernie and daughter-in-law Katherine Walsh of West Tisbury, Massachusetts, daughter Heather Fernie McInnis and son-in-law Craig McInnis of Kennebunkport, daughter-in-law Barbara Borchardt of Cumberland, foster daughter Jill Deveraux of Oro Valley, Arizona, and grandchildren Alexander, Dana, Bowen and Avery Fernie and Mitchell and Trevor Kell, great-grandchildren Mae Fernie, Helena Kell and Ollie De La Hoz.

There are no visiting hours. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A private interment will be at a later date at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, donations in June’s memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit June’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

