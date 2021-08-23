Hazel Kimball Austin, 92, a longtime resident of Cat Mousam Road, Kennebunk, died on Aug. 20, 2021, at Avita of Wells following a period of declining health.

She was born in Kennebunk on Nov. 2, 1928, a daughter of Ernest L. and Jessie (MacQuarrie) Kimball. She lived in Kennebunk her entire life, graduating from Kennebunk High School, class of 1948.

In August of 1947, she married Daniel L. Austin in Kennebunk. He predeceased her in 1989.

She was primarily a homemaker, and serve as bookkeeper for her husband’s electrical contracting business.

She attended the United Methodist Church, West Kennebunk, and was a member of Madonna Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, Kennebunk.

Hazel enjoyed knitting, gardening and spending time with family.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Ernest Roger Kimball, and her sisters, Annie K. Smith and Inez C. Kimball.

Survivors include two sons, Carl Austin of Kennebunk, Steven Austin and his wife Marsha of Berwick; her daughter, Trudy Williamson and her husband Mark of Boxford, Massachusetts; five grandchildren Melanie Haley, Danielle Welch, Alyssa Williamson, Meghan Hudon, and Blake Williamson as well as five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Myra Sparkowich and her husband Gerald of Kennebunk and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk followed by an Eastern Star service at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Kennebunk Food Pantry, PO Box 1175, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Hazel’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

