Catherine Gardner McBride, 59, a resident of Kennebunk, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a long illness.

Catherine was born on May 28, 1962, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of James William and Joan Virginia (Earle) Gardner. The Gardner family moved to Kennebunk shortly thereafter.

Cathy was a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1980 where she excelled in many team sports, including field hockey and track. She attended the University of Maine in Orono, and then went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in English at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Following college, “Cath,” as she liked to be called, spent much of her life working in the hospitality industry. She was employed by several well-known restaurants in Kennebunkport as well as in southern Florida.

Cath was an avid reader and also wrote poetry and music lyrics. She loved music and enjoyed singing and playing her guitar. Bob Dylan and anything Beatles were her favorites. She entertained many with her excellent rendition of Janice Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee.”

Catherine was very close to her family, particularly her mother, Joan, who passed away earlier this year. She is also predeceased by two brothers, Michael in 2016 and Steven in 2013.

Survivors include her daughter, Selina McBride of Hawaii; her father, James W. Gardner of Kennebunk and by her brother Chris Gardner of Kennebunk, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the many healthcare providers and EMTs who assisted Catherine this past year. Additional thanks to her special friend Sara who helped to care for her in her final days.

A gathering to celebrate Cath’s life will take place later this summer.

“The sun is up, the sky is blue, it’s beautiful, and so are you.”

– John Lennon

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Cath’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.