ARUNDEL

SMHC announces sign-ups for golf tournament

Southern Maine Health Care (SMHC) is accepting sign-ups for its 27th annual golf tournament. In order to accommodate an expected large turn-out for the event, golfers are asked to choose to play either at the Dunegrass Golf Club at Old Orchard Beach on Sept. 9 or the Cape Arundel Golf Club at Kennebunkport on Sept. 14.

Golfers can register in teams of up to four, and are eligible to win prizes including pro shop gift cards and the coveted white lab coats for the top team. There are also contests including the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout, hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, and a 50/50 raffle.

Businesses are invited to join the title sponsor, Spectrum Healthcare Partners, in support of the event with a newly expanded sponsorship package. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the Da Vinci surgical robot and its use in the Bariatrics Program at SMHC.

To register, visit smhc.org/golf. For sponsorship questions, call Suzanne Gagnon at 283-7234 or email [email protected]

KENNEBUNK

Student to study Turkish on scholarship

Mary Hauser, a Kennebunk High School senior, was awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) virtual summer intensive scholarship to study Turkish for six weeks. This program from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs promotes critical language learning among American youth. The 2021 program is an online alternative for NSLI-Y immersion programs that could not take place overseas due to the pandemic.

Hauser is president of the Student Senate, a student representative of the RSU 21 School Board, president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, a member of National Honor Society, and an AP scholar. She has received the Princeton Book Award and the Dartmouth Book Award and also is captain of the school’s Mock Trial Team and the Southern Maine Boxing Team.

Hauser is grateful for the opportunity to learn about Turkey’s language, as well as its culture and history. She was selected from a field of 2,500 applicants from across the United States and one of more than 500 students who will study Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian, or Turkish this summer. The NSLI-Y program provides opportunities for participants to connect with overseas teachers, international peers, cultural organizations, and communities.

THOMASTON

Humane society welcomes new board member

Pope Memorial Humane Society has elected Patrick Chamberlin to its board of directors.

PMHS executive director Tracy Sala cited Chamberlin’s combined experience, knowledge, and strong commitment to giving back to the community as strengths he will bring in furthering the shelter’s mission of helping homeless animals. “I look forward to working with him and to the many ways his expertise and enthusiasm will contribute to the shelter’s success as we move forward,” said Sala.

A native of Thomaston, now living in Rockland, Chamberlin is a Georges Valley High School and Husson University graduate.

As a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial of Camden, Chamberlin focuses on helping clients with comprehensive risk management strategies. His commitment to the community began as an Eagle Scout in high school. Today, he serves as a Rotarian and a member of the Dupont Community Advisory Panel, both of Rockland.

Prior to becoming a business insurance professional, Chamberlin spent 12 years working as a commercial fisherman out of Cushing and Owls Head.

WELLS

School district announces new director

Wells-Ogunquit Community School District superintendent James Daly announced the appointment of Bonnie Esty to serve as the district’s new director of academic recovery for the 2021-22 school year. In this one-year position, she will work with students and teachers from grades K-12, specifically targeting literacy needs in an academic recovery capacity.

Esty has served as a literacy specialist at Wells Elementary School since 2012.

“My goal is to provide leadership in the ongoing development and continuous improvement of academic recovery of K-12 students from the impact of COVID-19 and the global pandemic,” said Esty. ”I will provide staff with curricular and instructional support with assessments and data, literacy strategies, targeted academic interventions and resources, to ensure the success of instructional plans for students.”

The position of Director of Academic Recovery is funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

