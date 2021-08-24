blood drive

TUESDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yarmouth Fire Department, 178 North Road, Yarmouth
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland
Noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St., Bowdoinham
Noon to 5 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway
THURSDAY
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland
Noon to 5 p.m., Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery
1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waterville Elks, 76 Industrial St., Waterville
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Standish Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road, Standish
Noon to 5 p.m., Mayo Hospital, 897 West Main St., Dover-Foxcroft
Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth
SATURDAY
8 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 37 School St., Berwick
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road, Hollis Center
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick
MONDAY
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maine Mall, 366 Maine Mall Road, South Portland
Noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham
Noon to 5 p.m., Saint Marys Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells
1 to 5 p.m., East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. For more information, please visit redcross.org/give-blood.html
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Who’s not paying their fair share? Look in the mirror
-
Business
Pfizer approval makes more Maine employers likely to consider vaccine mandates
-
Opinion
Rep. Brennan: Maine Legislature takes vital action on homelessness, property tax relief
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Community News
Blood Drive