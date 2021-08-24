blood drive

TUESDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yarmouth Fire Department, 178 North Road, Yarmouth

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St., Bowdoinham

Noon to 5 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway

THURSDAY

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland

Noon to 5 p.m., Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery

1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waterville Elks, 76 Industrial St., Waterville

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Standish Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road, Standish

Noon to 5 p.m., Mayo Hospital, 897 West Main St., Dover-Foxcroft

Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

SATURDAY

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 37 School St., Berwick

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road, Hollis Center

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick

MONDAY

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maine Mall, 366 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham

Noon to 5 p.m., Saint Marys Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells

1 to 5 p.m., East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. For more information, please visit redcross.org/give-blood.html

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: