SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including American chop suey, beverage and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, Main Street, Saco. Donations accepted with proceeds to benefit the Knights of Columbus Charity Fund. Hosted by St. Joseph Council No. 12941, Knights of Columbus. Contact: Jerry Letellier at [email protected] or 590-2260.

Curbside/take-out baked bean supper, featuring two types of home baked beans, American Chop Suey, hot dogs, rolls, coleslaw, and a slice of homemade pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. $8 for adults, $5 for ages 11 and younger. Meals are by advanced orders only by calling Carol at 710-7060. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect. No indoor dining or restrooms available. Limited seating outdoors, weather permitting.

